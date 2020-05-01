UPDATE: The Byron Allen-driven comedy fundraiser for Feeding America has a new air date, broadcast partner and additional guests.

The fundraiser will now be held on Sunday, May 10, with NBC broadcasting the show. The program has added the talents of

Sebastian Maniscalco, JB Smoove, Jim Gaffigan, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin James, George Lopez, Sarah Silverman, and Kenan Thompson to its previously announced lineup.

EARLIER: Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Billy Crystal are among the big names joining Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group television production division Entertainment Studios and Funny or Die for a live-streaming comedy event next month.

The fundraiser will support hunger-relief organization Feeding America. The event will livestream on the Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now from 8-11 pm ET on Saturday May 9.

Pre-recorded comedy segments will be featured during the three-hour event. Committed to appearing are Hart, Sandler, Murphy, Rock, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Byron Allen, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall and Sheryl Underwood. Producers say more will be added.

Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

Allen, founder/chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, said the benefit will help hungry people who are straining the resources of the nation’s food banks during the pandemic shutdown. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said Wednesday.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”