Chris Pine In Talks To Star In Paramount’s Reboot Of ‘The Saint’

Deadline has confirmed that Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in Paramount Pictures’ remake of The Saint, which Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is helming. Seth Grahame-Smith is penning the most recent draft.

Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are credited producers.

The pic is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris which spawned a radio show, a 1960s Roger Moore TV series and then a 1997 movie directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Val Kilmer. That film followed Simon Templar (aka The Saint), a thief for hire whose job is to steal the secret process for cold fusion, which puts him at odds with a traitor bent on toppling the Russian government, as well as the woman who holds its secret. At the time of theatrical release The Saint made $61.3 million stateside with a global take of $118M.