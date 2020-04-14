Chris Cuomo Calls His CNN Duties “Ridiculous” On Radio Show, Then Backtracks

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been quarantined with COVID-19 for weeks, doing his show from his basement. On his SiriusXM radio show Monday, Cuomo said it’s prompted him to reconsider his work.

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” Cuomo said of his duties as host of Cuomo Prime Time, which is the network’s top-rated show. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

“I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship,” Cuomo said on SiriusXM, before adding that he is tired of “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Specifically, that includes “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans…parroting things they feel they have to say.”

See below tweet for an excerpt from Cuomo’s SiriusXM show on Monday. WARNING: The clip below contains explicit language.

LISTEN: Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown https://t.co/eoVVGP1F4D pic.twitter.com/56ONqnDZAb — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 14, 2020

One day after making those statements on air, however, Cuomo backtracked. “It’s not true,” Cuomo said on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday. “I never said it. I never meant it.”

The CNN host added on Tuesday that he had “just signed a longterm contract before all this” and has “never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now.”

After praising CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, Cuomo continued, “I’ll never be able to repay them (CNN), but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful.”

Previously, Cuomo had described an event on Easter Sunday that, he said, sparked his diatribe on Monday. The CNN host said a “loser” biker confronted him for being outside his Southampton home despite his coronavirus status.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullsh*t to me. I don’t want to hear it,” he said on Monday.

Cuomo then revealed he wishes he could have told the biker to “go to hell,” but his position at CNN prevents that.

“I don’t get that doing what I do for a living,” he said. Speaking his mind “matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year…because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said.

The incident described echoes Cuomo’s altercation with a fellow patron at a Hamptons bar last year. That conflict, in which Cuomo threatened to throw a heckler down a flight of stairs, was caught on video.

The man set Cuomo off by calling him “Fredo,” referencing John Cazale’s character in “The Godfather” films. Cuomo, who comes from a family of highly successful men, including two governors of New York, considered the moniker an ethnic slur.