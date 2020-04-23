Chris Albrecht’s Legendary Global Teams With Spain’s ESPotlight To Develop Premium Scripted Shows

Legendary Global, former HBO and Starz chief Chris Albrecht’s international TV venture with Legendary, has partnered with Spanish outfit ESPotlight to develop and produce more than 10 premium scripted shows a year.

Their first project together is La Treintena, a six-part comedy-drama about four twentysomething women in Barcelona who are coming to terms with coronavirus confinement. It stars Mireia Oriol, Paula Malia, Marta Vives and David Solans, and is entirely funded by Legendary Global.

Founded by Anxo Rodriguez, ESPotlight is the content arm of agency Alter Ego Talent House, which represents actors, directors and writers in Spain. Its roster includes Alex Rodrigo, a director on Netflix hit Money Heist, and Isabel Coixet, who helmed HBO’s Foodie Love. Alter Ego Talent House has a relationship with CAA.

Legendary Global’s Anne Thomopoulos said: “Anxo’s ability to identify, nurture and collaborate with talent is unparalleled. We look forward to cultivating must-see content that appeals to a worldwide audience.”

Rome and Generation Kill executive producer Thomopoulos joined Legendary Global last month, tasked with identifying and acquiring international content that it can develop, produce and finance for local and global platforms.