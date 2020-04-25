Dimitri Diatchenko Dies: ‘Chernobyl Diaries’ Star Was 52

Dimitri Diatchenko at an event for 'Chernobyl Diaries'

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, whose turn in Oren Peli’s Chernobyl Diaries earned him praise, has died. Diatchenko’s agent, Roger Paul, confirmed the news to Deadline.

The actor died suddenly on April 21 in Daytona Beach, FL. While autopsy results are pending, Diatchenko’s agent said the actor’s death appeared to be either a heart attack or related to an electric shock on a job the week prior.

A native of San Francisco, Diatchenko was a first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent. He landed guest starring and recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls and Criminal Minds.

His first major screen appearance was a small role as a Navy SEAL in Ridley Scott’s Demi Moore starer G.I. Jane

Diatchenko had a knack for portraying Russian characters and did so in the films Get Smart, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Chernobyl Diaries.

Diatchenko’s voice-over work was featured in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Family Guy and The Wild Thornberries.

The actor is survived by his siblings, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made here.