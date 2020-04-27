UPDATED, 9:53 AM: The Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to eligible children of staffers at FNC and Fox Business Channel, has its first recipients. The scholarship, presented by Fox News Channel and the National Merit Scholarship Program in honor of the Pulitzer-winning columnist who died in 2018, goes to Ami Carey of Lynbrook, NY and Michael Carey of Merrick, NY. They are the children of Fox News Media SVP Technical Operations Steve Carey and Senior Director of IT Operations John Carey, respectively.

PREVIOUSLY, September 2018: Fox News Channel and the National Merit Scholarship Program have teamed to establish the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to eligible children of staffers at FNC and Fox Business Channel starting in 2020.

The scholarship honoring the Pulitzer-winning columnist who died in June will award winners $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, will be conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corp. Applications will be accepted by NMSC through March 31, 2019, and winners will be announced in spring 2020.

“Charles was a beloved member of the Fox News family, but more importantly, he was an incredible mentor and role model for millions of Americans across the country,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. “We are proud to honor Charles, his legacy, impact and countless contributions with a new scholarship program enabling the next generation of thought leaders the opportunity and education they need to reach their dreams.”

Krauthammer had been a regular presence on Fox News’ Special Report since soon after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. He penned a weekly column that was syndicated to hundreds of publications at its peak, and he won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1987. He once was a regular contributor to Time and was a speechwriter for then-Vice President Walter Mondale when Jimmy Carter was running for re-election against Ronald Reagan in 1980.