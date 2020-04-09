Charles Gregory Ross Dies Of COVID-19: Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Legendary Hairstylist

Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels and many more industry luminaries today paid tribute to Charles Gregory Ross after the Emmy-nominated hairstylist lost his battle with the coronavirus yesterday.

“God bless you and keep you in His Kingdom forever,” DuVernay said of Ross, who she most recently worked with on her HBO Max DMZ pilot earlier this year. “You lit up every room you entered and every path you crossed. Thank you for your warmth and your wisdom and your wonderful spirit. Please watch over us and keep loving us. We will keep loving you and will never forget you. Your memory will be our blessing.”

As America and most of the world are in lockdown against the global pandemic, Ross died on Wednesday in Atlanta just over two weeks from first testing positive for COVID-19 – a fact he shared online.

Ross was a renowned hairstylist, working on an impressive list of films including Remember the Titans (2000) and Drumline (2002). He also worked on the Outkast musical drama Idlewild (2006) as well as the TV movie Lackawanna Blues (2005), for which he received an Emmy nomination. Other credits include the TV series Red Band Society and Survivor’s Remorse as well as features All Eyez on Me and Janicza Bravo’s Zola, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year. His work can also be seen in Lee Daniels’ forthcoming film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Daniels remembered Ross yesterday on his Instagram:

Among his many credits, Ross worked extensively with Tyler Perry on many of his films and TV series including House of Pain, Madea Goes to Jail, Meet the Browns and was part of the Academy Award-winning team for the Adam McKay helmed Vice, where he served as Perry’s personal hairstylist.

With the increasing news of the Black community being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, Perry took to Instagram to honor Ross:

Oscar winner Viola Davis paid a very personal tribute to Ross on April 8 also:

Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Angela Rye, Tina Lawson, Rosario Dawson, Tyrese Gibson, Tichina Arnold and many others also commented on social media to honor Ross, as you can see in the posts above.

R.I.P. Mr. Ross.