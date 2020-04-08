UK’s Channel 4 To Slash Content Budget By $185M As It Is Ravaged By Coronavirus Pandemic

Click to Skip Ad
Channel 4 has outlined an emergency cost-cutting plan in its bids to weather the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

In an all-staff conference call on Wednesday afternoon, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon outlined measures to slash the broadcaster’s 2020 content budget by £150M ($185M) and find £95M of operational savings.

Channel 4 added that it will furlough 10% of staff and draw down on its £75M emergency credit facility for the first time since it was set up in 2018.

The mission to cut costs comes against the backdrop of a huge downturn in the advertising market, from which Channel 4 makes 95% of its revenue. Channel 4 said the ad market is down more than 50% in April and May.

It has left Channel 4 brutally exposed, particularly given that the company has spent more than £50M ($61M) of its £180M in cash reserves on relocating out of London.

More follows.

