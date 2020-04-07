Celine Rotterman Joins Deadline Ad Sales Team As SVP

Celine Rotterman, a veteran advertising sales executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the media and publishing industries, has been named SVP Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Deadline. She will be based in London and report to Stacey Farish, the Chief Revenue Officer & GM at Deadline, TVLine and GoldDerby.

Rotterman has spent the past nine years at Variety, most recently as Co-Managing Director of International. She originally joined that brand in 2010 as account manager overseeing sales across all platforms for Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, UK television, Turkey, Greece, Russia and the CIS.

In her roles there, she brokered several major initiatives and helped created event franchises at festivals and markets.

Previously, Rotterman worked at Screen International where she oversaw sales across all platforms for France, Latin America, Spain and Portugal. She has worked for several publishers across the luxury fashion and travel sector as well as the media sector, and as a project director at AFA Press, an agency that specialized in the production of special advertising business reports for news outlets. She also has been a radio presenter in the Dominican Republic.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Deadline family and taking on a new challenge,” Rotterman said. “Alongside some of the best editorial staffs in the business, I look forward to working closely with Stacey and her dynamic team to develop many new exciting opportunities and partnerships in the international marketplace.”