‘Celebrity IOU’ Premiere Featuring Brad Pitt Draws Record Ratings For HGTV

Monday’s series premiere for Celebrity IOU, which featured a surprise renovation from Oscar winner Brad Pitt, is a ratings winner for HGTV, with 2.6 million total viewers.

Hosted by Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, the premiere episode delivered a .92 Live+same day rating in P25-54, a 60% increase over the prior six weeks and an 88 percent lift over year-ago levels. Among W25-54, the episode drew a 1.19 rating, a 62 percent increase over the previous six weeks and an 80 percent lift over year-ago levels.

Celebrity IOU was the No. 2 cable program in the 9-10 pm timeslot among W25-54 and the #3 cable program in the demo for the night. It also ranked as the No. 2 new unscripted original series in all of cable among P25-54 and W25-54 this year to date.

The series premiere also delivered a strong performance on the network’s digital platforms. It was the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO for April 13. On social platforms, the series premiere has delivered more than one million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In Celebrity IOU, Drew and Jonathan Scott help celebrities carry out a special surprise renovation for individuals who have had a major impact on their lives. Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson are among celebs scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes.