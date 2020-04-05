Cedric the Entertainer To Host Star-Studded ‘Healing With Laughter’ Coronavirus Comedy Fundraiser

Cedric the Entertainer is teaming up with some of his famous friends and Def Comedy Jam for a coronavirus fundraiser called “Healing with Laughter.”

The Neighborhood star will be joined by fellow comics Chris Tucker, Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, D.L. Hughley and Lunelle for the livestream on Sunday, April 5, Cedric’s team said in a press release.

Also participating are JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings and Affion Crockett.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go toward basic protective equipment for essential workers and individuals in inner-city communities in New York City — the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S. The fundraiser will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT on Facebook and Twitch.

Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam was a popular stand-up series that aired on HBO from 1992 to 1997. The show’s original DJ Kid Capri will join host Cedric the Entertainer on Sunday for “Healing with Laughter.” Additional details can be found on Cedric’s Facebook page.

“Healing with Laughter” is produced by Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford, Gushcloud, O’Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad, and the Rush Philanthropic organization.