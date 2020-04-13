CBS Sets Premiere For ‘The Amazing Race’ & Reveals Three-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale 

CBS has revealed scheduling plans for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race and the season finale of Survivor.

The broadcaster will air a three-hour season finale of Survivor: Winners at War, which is the 40th season of the reality competition series.

The show, which filmed last summer in Fiji, features twenty returning winners from past Survivor seasons competing for a $2M prize. Following the 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown the winner. During the finale, Probst will virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

It will air on Wednesday May 13 between 8pm and 11pm. Prior to the finale, CBS will air a two-hour penultimate episode on Wednesday May 6.

A week later, on Wednesday May 20, CBS will debut the 32nd season of The Amazing Race. The show, which was filmed at the back end of 2019, will see 11 new teams compete in destinations across Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil. Host Phil Keoghan will kick off the show from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It comes after the 31st season of the show aired between April and June 2019.

The Amazing Race will assume its regular slot of Wednesday 8pm on May 27.

This comes after the 33rd season of The Amazing Race was hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Filming had started earlier this year in the UK before producers sent the teams home in February. Survivor was not in production as the outbreak took hold.

“When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.