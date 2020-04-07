CBS Brings Back Sunday Movie Night Amid Pandemic With Top Paramount Titles ‘Titanic’, ‘Indiana Jones’ & ‘MI’

Theatrical movies are making a comeback on broadcast television. With the networks’ original series’ production halted and people looking for comfort-food entertainment while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, popular movies are becoming a viable programming option.

CBS will launch a Sunday movie night on May 3 for a five-week initial run. Tapping into the vault of corporate sibling Paramount Pictures, the night will featuring five iconic titles from the Paramount library, Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic.

On May 24 and May 31, the movies will air when original episodes of CBS’ Love Island had been scheduled. The network still plans to run a second season of the reality series this summer but, with all Hollywood production on hold, its fate is currently TBD.

Theatrical — and original — movies disappeared from broadcast TV a decade and a half ago. CBS in fact was the last major broadcast network to cancel its CBS Sunday Movie franchise at the end of the 2004-05 season. That was a result of the proliferation of DVDs that allowed for commercial-free movie experience. It was soon followed by the rise of streaming.

But now, amid the health crisis, films are making a comeback. NBCUniversal yesterday announced that it was ushering in (semi) commerical-free family movie nights. NBCU’s Syfy just scheduled family classic The Goonies to air on Easter Sunday night.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, EVP, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

CBS’ SUNDAYS IN MAY FEATURE FILM SCHEDULE

May 3

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 10

“Forrest Gump” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 17

“Mission: Impossible” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 24

“Titanic” (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 31

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)