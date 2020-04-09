CBS All Access Developing Adaptation Of Alena Dillon’s Renegade Nun Thriller ‘Mercy House’ From Corinne Brinkerhoff & Amy Schumer

EXCLUSIVE: Alena Dillon’s novel Mercy House, the story of a group of renegade nuns, is set to be adapted by CBS All Access after the streamer acquired the book rights.

Deadline understands that The Good Wife writer and producer Corinne Brinkerhoff will write and exec produce the project, which is in the very early stages of development, through her Green Ribbon banner, which is set up at CBS Television Studios, with Amy Schumer on board to exec produce.

Brinkerhoff’s other credits include creator of CBS’ American Gothic and The CW’s No Tomorrow.

The book, which was published in February 2020 by William Morrow, follows renegade protagonist Sister Evelyn and her fellow nuns as they preside over a safe haven for the abused and abandoned.

William Morrow

After Evelyn receives word that Mercy House will be investigated by Bishop Hawkins, a man with whom she shares a dark history, the nuns must conceal practices forbidden by the Catholic Church in order to protect everything they’ve built. Evelyn goes to great lengths to defend all that she loves. She is bolstered by the other nuns and the diverse residents of the shelter, whose differences are outweighed by what unites them: they’ve all been broken by men but are determined to rebuild. Amidst her fight, Evelyn discovers the extraordinary power of mercy and the grace it grants, not just to those who receive it, but to those strong enough to bestow it.

I Feel Pretty star Schumer called Mercy House a “life-altering” debut and the book “we’ve all been waiting for”.

The adaptation comes as Dillon’s second novel, about a girl who trains to become an Olympic gymnast, is set to published in April 2021.

“It is a thrill to put these characters, who are so dear to me, in the hands of brilliant and influential creators,” said Dillon.

“I fell in love with this story about resilience, redemption, and the collective power of strong women — especially the singular Sister Evelyn, a reluctant hero whose moving journey exemplifies the bold, socially relevant, female-driven stories I want to tell,” added Brinkerhoff.

Dillon is represented by UTA and Wendy Sherman Associates. Brinkeroff is represented by attorney Ken Richman.

CBS All Access declined to comment.