Veteran Casting Director Cis Corman Remembered By “Best Friend” Barbra Streisand

Veteran casting director Cis Corman has died. She was 93.

Corman worked repeatedly with many top filmmakers. Her credits include Martin Scorsese classics such as The King of Comedy, Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ. She also worked on Michael Cimino’s The Deer Hunter and Heaven’s Gate as well as the Barbra Streisand-directed films Yentl and The Prince of Tides.

Corman later served as president of Streisand’s production companies Barwood Films and Barwood Television. She was remembered by Streisand on Wednesday as her “best friend and surrogate mother.”

Streisand recalled she first met Corman when she was 16 and Corman 34, noting she treasured Corman’s “lifelong friendship, her intelligence, her taste, her integrity.”

“We shared the conviction that a film has to serve some key social purpose,” said Streisand, “And the issues addressed in our television projects included the significant and disregarded history of women in film, the importance of gun control legislation, gay adoption and one about non-Jewish rescuers who saved Jews during the Holocaust.”

She was known as “Auntie Cis” to Streisand’s son, Jason.

In addition to Streisand, Scorsese and Cimino, Corman cast Irvin Kershner’s Eyes of Laura Mars and his Streisand-starring Up the Sandbox.

Corman also worked on Michael Winner’s Death Wish, Karel Reisz’s The Gambler, Michael Wadleigh’s Wolfen, Arthur Hiller’s Author! Author and Sergio Leone’s classic Once Upon a Time in America.

She is survived by her son, Richard Corman, a well-known portrait photographer.