CAA Sets Temporary Pay Reductions Up To 50%; Lovett, Lourd & Huvane Forgo 2020 Salary

Carlson Young Sets Feature Directorial Debut With Sundance Short ‘The Blazing World’

Carlson Young, Udo Kier Shutterstock

Scream: The TV Series actress Carlson Young is turning her 2018 Sundance short, The Blazing World, into a feature-length which she will also star in opposite Udo Kier.

The pic will mark Young’s first feature directorial outing. She co-wrote the pic with Pierce Brown, who made the NY Times Best Seller list with his sci-fi saga, Red Rising.

Described as a psychological horror-thriller, the plot follows a young woman, Margaret Winter, as she wades through the psychedelic hive of her earliest trauma. Kier, who can currently be seen in the 2019 Cannes Jury Prize winning film, Bacurau, plays sinister ruler of a surreal world, hellbent on coaxing unrealities and lies into their most destructive form– doubt.

“This film is a nosedive into the heart of a broken family,” said Young. “I wanted to write something both terrifying and deeply redemptive, through the lens of psychological horror, peppered with fantasy elements. It was a dream to bring the short to its fullest life with my co-writer Pierce Brown, and to have Udo Kier on board is surreal.”

Brinton Bryan (12 Mighty Orphans) is producing under his Greenbelt Films banner alongside veteran genre producer Elizabeth Avellán and Rana Joy Glickman. The Blazing World will be the first film to lens for Avellán & Glickman’s newly formed TealHouse Entertainment. Andrew Carlberg will serve as an executive producer. Filmmakers are aiming to start production this June in Austin, Texas.

In addition to its Sundance premiere, The Blazing World short also screened at TIFF and Tribeca and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Young is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment while Kier is managed by Richard Schwartz Management.

 

