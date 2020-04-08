‘Car Share’ Returns: Peter Kay Writes Special Audio Episode Of Hit BBC Comedy To “Cheer People Up”

The BAFTA and ratings-winning BBC comedy Car Share is to return for a special audio episode to help lift people’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Peter Kay has teamed up with co-star Sian Gibson and writer Paul Coleman to pen the special episode, which will premiere on iPlayer on Friday, nearly two years after the show bowed out on BBC One.

Car Share is made by Kay’s production company Goodnight Vienna and follows the lives of two supermarket workers as they travel to-and-from work every day. Over the course of its three seasons, romance blossomed between the pair and the finale ended with some sort of resolution as they held hands on a bus in the final scene.

On revisiting the show, Kay said: “Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up.

“It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening. Here’s hoping people enjoying having John & Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.”

BBC comedy controller Shane Allen added: “We can’t thank Peter enough for giving up his time and effort to make this extra special treat happen in donating some much-needed cheer to everybody for free.”