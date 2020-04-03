Jordan Peele-Produced ‘Candyman’ Heads To Fall

More betting by the major studios that moviegoing occurs later this season in the coronavirus climate, than earlier this summer as Universal/MGM’s Candyman reboot moves from June 12 to Sept. 25.

In the wake of Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sony shifting their movies out of the earlier part of summer as questions hang over when exhibition will re-open and COVID-19 calms, Universal, remained left standing with one of the earlier franchise titles in the summer, after Wonder Woman 1984 headed to Aug. 14.

Universal dropped a trailer back in February for the re-imagining of the 1990s horror franchise about a murderous soul with a hook for a hand, who is accidentally summoned to reality when people say his name five times in the mirror. Pic is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original but is set in a now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Us), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead). Nia DaCosta directs. Peele, DaCosta, and Win Rosenfield wrote, with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions producing with Bron Creative.

Uni also announced today that Will Packer produced musical romance feature Praise This is currently unset with Candyman now on that pic’s original Sept. 25 date.