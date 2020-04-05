According to a recent interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino says that the Oscar-winning pic’s original stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and more are coming back for the sequel.

For quite some time, Guadagnino has been talking about doing a sequel to the movie which notched four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and a win for James Ivory’s adapted screenplay of the 2007 André Aciman novel. Last year at Cannes, Guadagnino told Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman, that he already had the privilege of reading an early copy of Find Me, Aciman’s sequel novel.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie,” Guadagnino told La Repubblica.

Set in 1980s rural Italy, Call Me by Your Name follows 17-year old student Elio Perlman (Chalamet), who falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), a young graduate student who has been hired to assist Elio’s father’s (Stuhlbarg). Oliver winds up returning to the United States at the end of the summer, and breaks off his romance with Elio. The movie, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, went on to earn Chalamet a Lead Actor Oscar nom, and also earned an Oscar nom for its Best Original Song “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens.

The Call Me by Your Name sequel, Find Me, was published by Macmillan last October. The logline for the novel: Elio’s father, Samuel, is on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train with a beautiful young woman upends Sami’s plans and changes his life forever. Elio soon moves to Paris, where he, too, has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a New England college professor with a family, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return trip across the Atlantic. Stuhlbarg narrates the audio version of Find Me.

Call Me by Your Name, distributed stateside by Sony Pictures Classics, grossed $18.1M in the U.S./Canada and $41.9M at the global box office.