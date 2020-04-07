Bruce Springsteen To Spin Favorite Discs For Isolated Fans On SiriusXM Wednesday

Bruce Springsteen, who has been posting past concerts on YouTube and Apple Music during the COVID-19 shutdowns, will be a sort of guest DJ tomorrow on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, sharing songs he’s been listening to while isolating at home.

Previous news reports that Springsteen would be performing music live from home were incorrect.

“Bruce will be playing songs and sharing thoughts about the times we live in,” tweeted E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo. “I want to clarify. Bruce is not performing. He’ll be playing songs he’s listening to while at home.”

The radio special, called From His Home to Yours, will begin at 10 AM ET on Wednesday on his dedicated channel.

Springsteen recently took part a fundraising video for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund along with Jon Stewart, Bon Jovi and Whoopi Goldberg.

Plans for a promised E Street Band album and tour for this year are on hold.