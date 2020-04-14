Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock Among Stars Set For New Jersey Pandemic Fund Benefit

Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart and other celebrities will take part in a one-night broadcast fundraiser for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, fund organizers announced today.

The benefit Jersey 4 Jersey will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide, and will also be carried on local media such as WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. The benefit will be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

This benefit will feature, from their homes, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. Also included will be first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit follows a video recently released to raise funds for the New Jersey fund, with appearances by Springsteen, Stewart, DeVito and others. Watch it below.

Jersey 4 Jersey will be produced by Joel Gallen, who produced last month’s iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit on Fox.