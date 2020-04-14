Second Round Of Broadway Producers To Match $1M In Donations To COVID-19 Fund

A second round of Broadway producers has pledged to match $1 million in donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, bringing the total producer-funded matching challenge to $2 million.

The second challenge includes producers of Hadestown, West Side Story, Company, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lehman Trilogy, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Come From Away, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls, The Minutes, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen.

BC/EFA says donations to the COVID-19 fund recently topped $2 million, and that was prior to the latest producer challenge.

The first challenge was made by more than 20 producers last month. Administered by The Actors Fund, the emergency relief fund assists onstage, backstage and behind the scenes affected by the ongoing Broadway shutdown.

The producers offering the second match are The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation; Deborah Barrera/FireMused Productions; Adam Blanshay & André Desmarais; Jamie deRoy; Barry Diller, David Geffen & Scott Rudin; Amanda Dubois; Wendy Federman; Barbara H. Freitag; Sonia Friedman; Getter Entertainment; Mara Isaacs; Junkyard Dog Productions; Kevin McCollum (who also serves on the BC/EFA Board of Trustees); No Guarantees; Fiona Rudin; Jayne Baron Sherman; Allison Thomas; Joop van den Ende and Ken & Liz Whitney.

Tax-deductible donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.