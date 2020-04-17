‘Broadway On Demand’ Streaming Service Sets May Launch, Will Offer Library, Live Concerts, Instruction

A new streaming service, Broadway on Demand, will have its US launch next month.

The membership-based streaming service promises a library of content, exclusive livestream events, interactive platforms, and educational resources. Its roster of archived show recordings has not been announced.

It will launch with a live concert series to start, titled “30 Days of Opening Nights.” The show will stream from Hollywood’s Bourbon Room and will be a fundraiser for performers, playwrights, composers, musicians and stagehands out of work because of the pandemic. The event will be free of charge and will observe social distancing protocols.

The new service will compete against the established BroadwayHD for theater viewers.

The Broadway on Demand menu promises more than 100 archived shows from around the world, and a library of video lessons from leading theater instructors.

Founder Sean Cercone previously built the stock and amateur licensing firm Broadway Licensing.