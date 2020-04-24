‘Honour’: Britbox Boards Keeley Hawes-Fronted British Crime Drama; Sets Fall Launch

U.S. streamer BritBox is planning for fall after boarding Keeley Hawes-fronted British crime drama Honour.

The digital platform will launch the two-parter, which is written by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, in October, as an original co-production with ITV. The series was filmed last year, so has not been interrupted by the Coronavirus production shutdown.

The two-parter will see Bodyguard star Hawes play the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man. It tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

Richard Laxton (Mrs Wilson) will direct the drama, which is produced by Liza Marshall’s Hera Pictures, which is making medical thriller Temple for Sky, and Hawes’ indie Buddy Club. Hawes will exec produce with Kosminsky, Marshall and Hughes. Alliea Nazar will produce.

“In these uncertain times, we are passionate about continuing to bring important stories to our audience. Honour is a heartbreaking, real story told with care by Keeley, Liza and team, and BritBox is proud to play a role in sharing Banaz and Caroline’s stories around the world,” said BritBox President and CEO, Soumya Sriraman.

“At Hera Pictures we are delighted to partner with Britbox to bring this powerful true story to a wider audience in the US; keeping Banaz’s memory alive and shining a light on the urgent issue of so-called honour based abuse against women,” added Liza Marshall. “I am incredibly proud of the quality of the creative team behind this drama led by Keeley Hawes’ wonderful and moving performance.”