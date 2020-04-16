Brian Dennehy Mourned By ‘The Blacklist’ Family, Beloved Actor Set For One Final Appearance & Tribute On NBC Drama

Six-time Emmy nominee Brian Dennehy’s last television role was on NBC’s thriller drama series The Blacklist, on which he recurred opposite stars James Spader and Megan Boone.

As fans are reeling from the news today of Dennehy’s death at age 81, there is something they can look forward to — one more appearance by the actor on The Blacklist, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Virginia Sherwood/ NBC/Sony Pictures Television

“Fans will get to see Brian again,” The Blacklist creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Deadline. “We’re working with existing and previously filmed footage to complete the season finale.”

The Blacklist was filming Episode 19 of its 22-episode Season 7 order when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. I hear Dennehy was already supposed to be in Episode 19, which will now be The Blacklist‘s Season 7 finale and mark the farewell for Dennehy’s character, Dominic Wilkinson.

Related Story Brian Dennehy Photo Gallery: A Career In Pictures

The NBC series also is expected to pay tribute to Dennehy with a card at the end of the show. I hear it was too late to add one to the episode airing tomorrow night, April 17, but it will be done in the coming weeks.

Dennehy joined The Blacklist in Season 3. He has appeared in nine episode to date, including two this season.

“We were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family,” series executive producers John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp said. “He brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is a big one. Like everyone else on our show, we were fans first. He will be missed.”

Dennehy’s Dominic Wilkinson is the father of infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen (Boone). He was a legendary KGB operative in the United States who trained his daughter to follow in his footsteps. Despite the gruff and surly exterior he presents to the world, he has a deep tenderness for those he loves, and though his relationship with Raymond Reddington (Spader) is fraught, they are drawn together, their fates inextricably linked.

Notable Hollywood & Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2020: Photo Gallery

“We are very saddened to learn of Brian’s passing,” said Jeff Frost, President, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, Co-Presidents, of SPT. “He was an extremely talented and kind individual, and he will be missed. He was an integral part of The Blacklist and an eminent member of our Sony family.”