Hollywood Remembers Brian Dennehy And His “Larger Than Life” Roles

Brian Dennehy, who died Wednesday at age 81, was a Golden Globe and two-time Tony Award winner known for his memorable roles in films with memorable headliners, from First Blood alongside Sylvester Stallone to Tommy Boy starring Chris Farley.
He also was a standout on the stage, winning two Best Actor In Play Tonys for revivals of classic shows — 1999’s Death of a Salesman and 2003’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.
Tributes have been rolling in — from fellow co-stars to a poignant note from his former publicist Tony Angellotti.
Tony Angellotti, publicist
In my experience, there was no one like Brian Dennehy. He was an original, an inventor, a story teller, and a lovely man, father and husband. And one helluva great client.
Many years ago, his agent called asking if I’d be interested in taking him on, I said yes without a meeting. I’d transitioned long before primarily to film specific PR as an agency owner, so I’d not represented actors in a long while, but I so admired Dennehy’s larger than life performances that I wanted to get to know him.
He did not disappoint. For a bit more than five years we worked together, over the course of his many film and television and stage roles, including his knock out Broadway stint starring in ‘Death of a Salesman’. That night in the theater I forgot we were friends because he was Willy Loman.
I loved Brian’s stories, his affection, his family, and so much his humor. He made his mark as an actor, and as a man. You can’t do much better in this business than that.
Nathan Lane, actor
Brian Dennehy was a great actor and a great friend to me for over thirty years. Never more so than when we acted together in The Iceman Cometh for Bob Falls in Chicago and then later at BAM. He was my biggest supporter and a loving mentor through that whole experience and I will always love him and never forget him for that, as well as his fierce brilliance, wit, and that wild Irish twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jen, and his five children.
