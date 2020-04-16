Hollywood Remembers Brian Dennehy And His “Larger Than Life” Roles

Brian Dennehy, who died Wednesday at age 81, was a Golden Globe and two-time Tony Award winner known for his memorable roles in films with memorable headliners, from First Blood alongside Sylvester Stallone to Tommy Boy starring Chris Farley.

He also was a standout on the stage, winning two Best Actor In Play Tonys for revivals of classic shows — 1999’s Death of a Salesman and 2003’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Tributes have been rolling in — from fellow co-stars to a poignant note from his former publicist Tony Angellotti. Keep checking back as we add more throughout the day.

Tony Angellotti, publicist

In my experience, there was no one like Brian Dennehy. He was an original, an inventor, a story teller, and a lovely man, father and husband. And one helluva great client.

Many years ago, his agent called asking if I’d be interested in taking him on, I said yes without a meeting. I’d transitioned long before primarily to film specific PR as an agency owner, so I’d not represented actors in a long while, but I so admired Dennehy’s larger than life performances that I wanted to get to know him.

He did not disappoint. For a bit more than five years we worked together, over the course of his many film and television and stage roles, including his knock out Broadway stint starring in ‘Death of a Salesman’. That night in the theater I forgot we were friends because he was Willy Loman.

I loved Brian’s stories, his affection, his family, and so much his humor. He made his mark as an actor, and as a man. You can’t do much better in this business than that.

Any actor who worked with Brian, can tell you how lucky we were. There was no-one more present, truthful or generous to be in a scene with. Broadway, the movies and TV have lost an irreplaceable giant pic.twitter.com/bLehOkLJPv — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Really sad. A tremendous, tremendous talent. I never saw a bad performance from him. Brian Dennehy Dies: Versatile ‘First Blood’ & ‘The Blacklist’ Actor Was 81 https://t.co/emuixT4M50 via @Deadline — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 16, 2020

Nathan Lane, actor

Brian Dennehy was a great actor and a great friend to me for over thirty years. Never more so than when we acted together in The Iceman Cometh for Bob Falls in Chicago and then later at BAM. He was my biggest supporter and a loving mentor through that whole experience and I will always love him and never forget him for that, as well as his fierce brilliance, wit, and that wild Irish twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jen, and his five children.

Very sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy. He was a fantastic actor on the big and small screens, as well as theatre. Another great loss!!! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/tv8ZwdRbO9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big “tough guy,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

We’ve lost one of our great actors. Rest #BrianDennehy — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) April 16, 2020

We were shooting 3 Days With Dad & I’m basically carrying terminally ill dad Brian Dennehy from his hospital bed to the bathroom over & over. He’s not a frail old man. He’s a bull. 10th take I ask Brian for some help. Fake it a bit. Bad idea. 11th take was unpleasant. RIP❤️❤️❤️🙏 https://t.co/HTKoNV3ten — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. You left a beautiful cinematic mark. #BePeace https://t.co/nhwqUIARke — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 16, 2020

Favorite Brian Dennehy movies 1. First Blood

2. Jericho Mile

3. Tommy Boy

4. F/X

5. 10

6. Foul Play Got to interview him in 2002 in Canada — he was a delight. A “podcast” way before I had a pod. RIP.https://t.co/eh99SUcBQC — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2020

No one would ever cast me as an aristocrat. I think the big thing about being an Irish artist is access to melancholy. Especially the American Irish. The availability of loss, some kind of pain, is an important part of who we are. I think my Irishness gave me that.

Brian Dennehy — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) April 16, 2020

Sending sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family on the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020

