Brian Dennehy Photo Gallery: A Career In Pictures

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, who died Thursday at the age of 81, had a career that spanned many decades and many genres.

Dennehy’s versatility allowed him to excel in westerns such as Silverado with Kevin Costner, gritty action movies like First Blood opposite Sylvester Stallone and even Tony-winning turns onstage in classics such as Death of a Salesman.

In addition to two Tonys, Dennehy also won Golden Globe, PGA and SAG Awards and nominated for six Emmys.

Dennehy went on to appear in such varied films as Gorky Park (1983), Cocoon (1985), F/X (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990), Romeo + Juliet (1996) and most recently Knight of Cups (2015). He also voiced the father of the lead rat in Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007).

On TV, Dennehy most recently recurred on NBC’s The Blacklist. Starting with Season 3 in 2016, he played Dominic Wilkinson, the Russia-born KGB agent whose granddaughter is Liz (Megan Boone) and daughter is Katarina (Laila Robins). He is among the few characters to know the secret of Raymond Reddington (played by James Spader).

His other 2000s TV work includes Hap and Leonard, Public Morals, The Good Wife and the finale of The Big C.

