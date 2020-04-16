Brandon Micheal Hall Opens Up About ‘God Friended Me’ Cancellation

God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall is opening up for the first time about the series’ cancellation by CBS.

During a live Q&A Thursday on Instagram, Hall said he and other cast members learned of the decision just a couple of days ago and it has been difficult to deal with the suddenness of it all. But, he said he was grateful for the past two years that he’d worked on the show. He also said he was appreciative of all the support and receptiveness by fans.

In announcing the cancellation Tuesday, CBS and producer WBTV said they are “extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode.”

The series will end with a two-hour finale on April 26.

Hall’s reaction comes one day after co-star Violett Beane shared her thoughts on social media. Beane said she was saddened that the end of the road had come for the god squad.

Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Erica Gimpel also starred in the series.