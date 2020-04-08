Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sony Lands Drew Reed, Ace Book Finder & Longest Tenured NY Studio Lit Exec

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Sets Temporary Pay Reductions Up To 50%; Lovett, Lourd & Huvane Forgo 2020 Salary

Read the full story

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Inks First Look Deal With Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt Dede Gardner Jeremy Kleiner Plan B
Plan B's Brad Pitt, left, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has locked in a first-look deal at Warner Bros, which will be the global distributor of the label’s titles.

Previously, the Dede Gardner-Jeremy Kleiner-Pitt run studio had a three year first look with Annapurna Pictures, which released Oscar winners Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Adam McKay’s Vice about former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The deal, according to Variety which broke the news, calls for Warners to have exclusive options on all Plan B film projects. Plan B launched at Warner Bros. in 2002 and made such movies as the Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed and The Assassion of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. 

Plan B has Jon Stewart’s political drama  Irresistible in the pipeline schedule for a May 29 release via Focus Features, Sundance feature premiere Kajillionaire also at Focus scheduled for a June 19 debut, and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, via A24, which won this year’s Sundance U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad