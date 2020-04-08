Brad Pitt’s Plan B Inks First Look Deal With Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has locked in a first-look deal at Warner Bros, which will be the global distributor of the label’s titles.

Previously, the Dede Gardner-Jeremy Kleiner-Pitt run studio had a three year first look with Annapurna Pictures, which released Oscar winners Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Adam McKay’s Vice about former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The deal, according to Variety which broke the news, calls for Warners to have exclusive options on all Plan B film projects. Plan B launched at Warner Bros. in 2002 and made such movies as the Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed and The Assassion of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Plan B has Jon Stewart’s political drama Irresistible in the pipeline schedule for a May 29 release via Focus Features, Sundance feature premiere Kajillionaire also at Focus scheduled for a June 19 debut, and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, via A24, which won this year’s Sundance U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.