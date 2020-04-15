‘SNL’s Bowen Yang Joins Joel Kim Booster In Quibi Comedy Series ‘Trip’

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang is set for a lead role opposite Joel Kim Booster in Trip, Quibi’s romantic comedy series set on New York’s Fire Island, from Booster (The Other Two, Sunnyside) and Jax Media (Russian Doll, The Other Two). Additionally Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster) is set to direct.

Written by Booster, Trip, set on the iconic Fire Island, is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Yang will play Bowen, Joel’s wise and witty best friend.

Jax Media produces. Trip is executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.

Yang is currently a featured player for Saturday Night Live after beginning as a writer last season. He also co-stars on the Comedy Central show Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. He is the co-host of the acclaimed podcast Las Culturistas and its live show, I Don’t Think So, Honey. He also has guest-starred on HBO’s High Maintenance, Comedy Central’s Broad City, and appeared in the feature Isn’t It Romantic. He’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Dunn most recently co-wrote and directed the episode “The Son” from season one of Apple+’s critically-acclaimed series Little America. He also is executive producing, writing, and will direct the reimagining of the iconic series Queer as Folk for Peacock. His debut feature Closet Monster debuted at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. Dunn is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson.

