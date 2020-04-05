British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized After Failing To Shake Coronavirus

Johnson was last seen in public on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital in London on Sunday evening after suffering with coronavirus for 10 days.

Johnson will be assessed by medics in what is being described as a “precautionary step” by 10 Downing Street, according to widespread reports. He is expected to kept in overnight.

Johnson revealed on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and it is said that the prime minister’s condition has not improved significantly over the past 10 days.

He has been suffering from a high temperature, while The Sunday Times reported earlier today that he has been visibly unwell while chairing emergency coronavirus meetings from isolation in 11 Downing Street. Johnson was last seen in public on Thursday when he applauded NHS workers on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

Johnson’s admission to hospital comes on the same night that the Queen addressed the nation. In a rare TV message, Her Majesty called for “self-discipline” and “resolve” from the British public, reminding people “we will meet again.”