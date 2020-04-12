Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital As His Coronavirus Recovery Continues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Easter Sunday as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

Downing Street confirmed his release from hospital in a brief statement, adding that he will continue to convalesce at Chequers, the PM’s country retreat. He is not yet returning to work, however.

A spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers. On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

