Boris Johnson Gets Back To Work As UK Prime Minister After Recovering From Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has returned to work as UK prime minister, two weeks after being discharged from hospital where he was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Britain’s leader made a short address to the nation on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Monday to mark his return to office. He argued that the UK is “beginning to turn the tide” on COVID-19, but urged people to continue observing the government’s strict lockdown rules.

He said: “If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger — which I can tell you from personal experience, it is — then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor. And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk.”

Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus exactly a month ago, and on April 5 was hospitalized with the disease, spending a number of days in intensive care. He was discharged on April 12 and continued his recovery at the prime minister’s country retreat, Chequers.

Some 20,732 people have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus.