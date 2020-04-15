Bob Odenkirk Launches Production Company With First-Look Deal At Sony Pictures TV

Emmy-winning Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has launched a new production company, Cal-Gold Pictures. It will be based at Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the critically praised AMC series, with a first-look deal. Cal- Gold’s mission is to develop compelling stories with dynamic characters and social relevance. The company says its slate of projects aims to be “as unique, distinct, and varied, as Bob Odenkirk’s career itself – all with an eye towards breaking through the clutter… in sketch comedy, drama, and beyond.”

Odenkirk has tapped Ian Friedman, former VP of Talent & Development at Comedy Central, as Cal-Gold’s Head of Television.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Bob, Ian and Cal-Gold in creating ingenious and imaginative projects that have defined Bob’s illustrious career,” said Jeff Frost, President, SPT. “We know this team will take creativity to new heights and we are so honored to be on this journey with them.”



Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul was renewed for a sixth and final season, set for premiere in 2021 on AMC. The series earned a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations, along with WGA, Critics’ Choice, TCA and AFI awards.

“I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it’s my default mode, so whenever I’m not onscreen you will find me in “development hell”…it’s wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian to share hell with!” said Odenkirk.

During his time at Comedy Central, Friedman was Executive in Charge of Production for series such as Drunk History, Corporate, South Side and CC Docs, work which earned him numerous Emmy nominations.

“I’m incredibly excited to work alongside Bob in this endeavor. I have been a massive fan of his for over 20 years. Having the opportunity to develop ideas together and bringing these concepts to fruition is a dream come true,” said Friedman.

Odenkirk is repped by WME and OP Entertainment.