Blumhouse Implements Small Round Of Layoffs

Blumhouse has made a small round of layoffs, in total eight roles across film and TV including executive assistants and mid-level executives.

Those working in post production remain employed and some senior executives have taken pay cuts in the current COVID-19 climate which has shut down physical production and movie theaters.

“Due to the pandemic’s effect on the industry, Blumhouse implemented layoffs and paycuts for the company’s leadership” according to a Blumhouse spokesperson.

Blumhouse is currently in a 10-year first look feature film deal with Universal Pictures. The genre and Oscar-winning label saw two of its theatrical titles, The Invisible Man ($122.9M WW) and The Hunt ($6.5M WW) quickly segued into homes after exhibitors closed down nationwide. The Hunt only received one week of theatrical play. Recently, Blumhouse’s Glass recently ranked in Deadline’s 2019 profit tournament netting $68M in profit after all ancillaries.

Next up for Blumhouse on Uni’s schedule is the untitled Purge sequel on July 10 and Halloween Kills on Oct. 16. The studio’s Sundance premiere Run Sweetheart Run via their OTL was recently removed from the release calendar due to theaters being closed.

Variety first had the news about Blumhouse’s layoffs.