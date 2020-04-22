‘Bloodshot’ Filmmaker David S.F. Wilson Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that CAA has signed director David S.F. Wilson, who recently made his feature directorial debut on Sony’s Vin Diesel feature Bloodshot, based on the Valiant Comics character.

Wilson is set to next direct the upcoming film adaptation of the Daniel Suarez sci-fi thriller novel Influx for Escape Artists at Sony. Deadline broke that news recently. Zak Olkewicz is adapting the book, with Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw producing. Bloodshot was released in the period prior to theaters shutting down nationwide out of safety due to the cononavirus pandemic with Sony soon putting the action pic into homes for purchase.

Wilson previously directed the “Sonnie’s Edge” segment of the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots.

He was previously the creative director of Blur Studios, an award-winning visual effects, animation, and design company, working on such video games as Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne, Bioshock Infinite and Halo Wars as well as features like Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Wilson continues to be represented by Will Rowbotham at 3 Arts and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.