‘Black Mafia Family’ Drama Series From 50 Cent Greenlighted By Starz

50 Cent is adding another series to his Starz arsenal of dramas. The premium cabler has greenlit Black Mafia Family, which Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce alongside Randy Huggins, who will serve as writer.

Jackson revealed last year at TCA that he was developing Black Mafia Family drama under the mega overall deal at Starz for his G-Unit Film and Television banner.

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who “rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.” the series follows the charismatic leader Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the business savvy of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. It sheds light on their partnership and how it went beyond the drug trade and bled into the world of hip hop to make them icons. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This series is rooted in “love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz. “Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

Added Jackson, “I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television. Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

Jackson’s production banner G-Unit will produce Black Mafia Family with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz.