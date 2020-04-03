Bill Withers Remembered As ‘Songwriter’s Songwriter’ By Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Kamala Harris, Others

Refresh for updates… The great Bill Withers is being mourned today by celebrities from Hollywood to Washington D.C. to Broadway. “My soul always has & always will be full of your music,” tweeted musician Lenny Kravitz, while Brian Wilson called the “Lean On Me” composer a “songwriter’s songwriter.”

Withers died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications. He was 81.

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted that Withers’ song “Grandma’s Hands” is one of her favorites “and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life.”

Bill Withers you are beloved. I will forever lean on your music in times of need. So grateful the world got to share in the poetry & music you created in this lifetime. Thank you always. You’ve truly been a blessing. Rest In Paradise. Rest In Power. Please sing to my grandma… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) April 3, 2020

The world is a little less cool today. Rest in perfect peace, Bill Withers. Deepest condolences to Marcia and the entire family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q30tuFFs4E — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers recorded some of the best songs ever made. • Ain’t No Sunshine

• Lean On Me

• Use Me

• Who Is He?

• Just The Two Of Us

• Lovely Day May he rest in peace. https://t.co/n6EOjABM7Z — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 3, 2020

Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Yet more sad news…

RIP Bill Withers, 81.

One of the great singer-songwriters, the maestro behind so many iconic songs like Lean On Me, Lovely Day, Ain’t No Sunshine.

Thanks for the music, Bill. pic.twitter.com/gHgDXNBRA5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2020

I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life. Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020

#BillWithers thank you for all your contributions to society, everything you did on and off records to make everyday a #LovelyDay. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/JIPPzupaXH — NAACP (@NAACP) April 3, 2020

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers.

What a legacy.https://t.co/GBImqLRdPh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 3, 2020

‘I feel that it is healthier to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror. Otherwise, all you see is yourself & whatever is behind you.’ – #BillWithers

Have always leaned on this beautiful artist & human to get though. Thank you. Rest In Peace Bill. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbpLzWmrj8 — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) April 3, 2020

Just got word that Bill Withers has passed away

He sure graced us with some great songs

Lean On Me will always be a classic.

Rest In Peace Sir — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 3, 2020

Since my early high school days, Bill Withers’ music has been a cherished part of my life. It added to my joy in the good times, and also gave me comfort and inspiration when I needed it most. RIP💔 https://t.co/1cKRZT8XhQ — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 3, 2020

Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me, Lovely Day, Grandmas Hands. Are there better songs than this?? Thank U for writing them Bill Withers🎵🎶💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 3, 2020