Bill Withers Remembered As ‘Songwriter’s Songwriter’ By Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Kamala Harris, Others

Refresh for updates… The great Bill Withers is being mourned today by celebrities from Hollywood to Washington D.C. to Broadway. “My soul always has & always will be full of your music,” tweeted musician Lenny Kravitz, while Brian Wilson called the “Lean On Me” composer a “songwriter’s songwriter.”
Withers died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications. He was 81.
Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted that Withers’ song “Grandma’s Hands” is one of her favorites “and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life.”
Deadline will update this list of reactions throughout the day.
