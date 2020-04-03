Bill Withers, the smooth, Grammy-winning soul singer-songwriter who scored four smash singles including the iconic ‘Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” has died. He was 81. His family told the Associated Press that he died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications.

Withers broke out nationally with “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which he also wrote and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971. Fueled by a melancholic groove and soulful vocal, it won the Grammy for Bests R&B son\g and launched a relatively brief but memorable career. He would follow that up with “Grandma’s Hands,” a celebration of his grandmother that was produced by Booker T. Jones of the MG’s but failed to crack the Top 40. Both we culled from his debut LP, Just as I Am.

But Withers’ sophomore album would prove to be his biggest.

Recorded at the legendary Record Plant in Los Angeles, Still Bill was released in May 1972. Its lead single was “Lean on Me,” an anthem of affirmation that topped the Hot 100 for three weeks that summer. Its lolling rhythm and comforting lyrics made it a stone classic, which later would be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, as “Ain’t No Sunshine” would be.

The enduring song’s title was bowwored for the 1989 Edward James Olmos movie about the tough but devoted principal of an inner-city high school. It also has been revived in the coronavirus era as a beacon of strength in uncertain times.

The tune was covered by the California group Club Nouveau in 1987, and their version hit No. 1 and won songwriter Withers a second Grammy for Best R&B song.

Withers’ next single, which he also wrote, was “Use Me,” another gold record that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart — kept from No. 1 by the likes of Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-a-Ling” and 12-year-old Michael Jackson’s “Ben.” The LP also went gold and reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

But the singer’s career hit a lull after that, and next several albums and singles were minor hits at best. He would next next big hit in 1977 with “Lovely Day,” which barely nicked the pop Top 30 stateside but was an R&B hit and made the top 10 in multiple European countries, including France, where it went to No. 1. It was spawned from Menagerie, which was Withers’ first gold album since Still Bill.

His follow-up long-player ‘Bout Love stiffed, but Withers had one more big hit up his sleeve. Withers co-wrote and sang on “Just the Two of Us,” which was recorded by Grover Washington. Reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100 in the spring of 1981, it would land Withers his third Grammy for Best R&B song, also scoring noms for Song and Record of the Year.