NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says Ticker Tape Parade For Health Care Workers Is ‘First Thing We Will Do’ Post-Pandemic

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the first thing the city will do when it emerges from the grip of COVID-19 is hold a ticker tape parade for first responders and health care workers.

“It’s no fun to tell you that May events are canceled and June events are canceled and to tell you to practice social distancing and stay at home. But the day is coming when will will overcome the disease and when I am going to tell you we can gather again,” he said. “The first thing we will do …. before we think about anything else … is to have a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes for our health care workers and our first responders. We will honor those who saved us,” the Mayor said in remarks Tuesday, referring to a typical parade route from Battery Park to City Hall Park.

“I think this will be the greatest of all parades. It will speak to a kind of rebirth and heroism that speaks to who we are as New Yorkers. To our resiliency, passion strength. … It will mark the beginning of our renaissance. It will be a chance to say thank you to so many good and noble people. So many tough and strong people.”

“One day we will all be able to start back on the road and will honor them as they deserve ant that will be a beautiful and joyous day in the city.”

New York City is the nation’s virus epicenter with its five boroughs accounting for three-fourths of the 4,800 deaths in the state.

Many first responders in New York as across the nation have fallen ill and some have died and they have repeatedly called out dangerous working conditions with inadequate protective gear.

The curve of the disease appears to flattening in the state, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo , who said hospitalizations, intubations and intensive care admissions are all showing positive signs of flattening.

The Mayor and the Governor have been at odds, most lately sniping over who has the authority over reopening New York City Schools.