Beverly Hills Crop: Officials Order People To Wear Face Masks Whenever They’re Outside In The City

It’s come to this: If you want to go for a walk in Beverly Hills, or do anything else outdoors in that city, you’re gonna have to cover your face. City officials have decreed that everyone must sport some type of face covering when they leave their homes — be it mask, scarf, bandanna or cloth.

The order takes effect at 6 p.m. tonight, but there’s no official word on how scofflaws will be dealt with.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

City officials noted that drivers traveling alone or with members of their households do not need to cover up “unless they must lower their windows for any purpose such as to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their households.”

The 90210 mandate expands on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s order that employees and customers at grocery stores and other non-medical essential businesses in that city must wear face coverings. That rule also kicks today.