BET Sets ‘Saving Our Selves’ COVID-19 Relief Fund Special With Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, Regina Hall And More

In response to the news of Black Americans being disproportionately harmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BET has wasted no time and have stepped up to create initiatives to support communities of color affected by coronavirus. BET is teaming with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, leaders in the African American creative, civil rights and business communities to provide financial, educational and community support directly to Black communities hit hardest by this crisis. One of the initiatives includes the the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special which will air April 22 at 8 PM ET. Singer and actresss Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall will serve as hosts.

Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall Shutterstock

The relief fund is in partnership with United Way Worldwide to provide assistance to those severely impacted by COVID-19, and support of the NAACP’s Town Hall Series. BET has a rich history of advocating for communities of color during a crisis. They raised $12 million for Katrina victims and millions more for Haiti earthquake victims. Donations to the fund begin on April 10. Visit BET.com for more information.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “BET is using all of our resources – our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

“United Way is deeply embedded in communities across our country, and our ‘local-ness’ means we know the needs on the ground and how to get the right kind of help to those who need it most,” said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer of United Way. “We look forward to partnering with BET to bring much-needed relief and long-term recovery to already vulnerable communities that are being hit especially hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Saving Our Selves” will feature virtual appearances and musical performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment as they share tips on how to manage, cope and help during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Special guests slated to appear are DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III, and more. The special will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources during this unprecedented time. In partnership with United Way, proceeds are being donated to African American communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will serve as Executive Producer of the special along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

In addition, BET is also providing resources and content on COVID-19 across multiple digital platforms including a “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” on April 8 at 8 PM ET.