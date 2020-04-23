BET+ Picks Up Legal Drama ‘Diggstown’ In Deal With eOne

Canadian legal drama series Diggstown has been added to BET+’s original programming lineup. In a deal with eOne, BET+ acquired the six-part series, starring Vinessa Antoine.

Created by Floyd Kane (Across the Line), Diggstown follows Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a lawyer who leaves her high-powered corporate job to work for a legal aid clinic in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, after her aunt commits suicide. The team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics, and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty, and gender bias.

Cast also includes Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon and Dwain Murphy.

Diggstown is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films. Kane is creator, executive producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi, Brenda Greenberg and Todd Berger are executive producers. Kelly Makin directed the pilot and executive produces. Diggstown is produced in association with CBC.

The deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, Global Television and Digital Distribution, Entertainment One, which handles international television rights.

Diggstown is currently streaming on BET+.