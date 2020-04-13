Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden In Livestream Conversation: “We Need You In The White House”

Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race last week, endorsed Joe Biden in a video livestream on Monday.

“So today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said in a video conversation with Biden.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House,” Sanders said.

Sanders dropped out of the presidential campaign last week, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee. But Sanders did not say when and whether he would encourage his supporters to back his presidential bid.

More to come.