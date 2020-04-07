Berkowitz Brothers Developing Anxiety-Free Animated News Series ‘The Happy Broadcast’

EXCLUSIVE: Let’s face it, we can all use a boost of positivity considering the current landscape. That’s why the Berkowitz Brothers’ Not A Billionaire (NAB) has optioned the TV rights via a partnership with Mauro Gatti’s The Happy Broadcast, a popular platform that delivers good news to offset the social anxiety that results from negative news. NAB is set to co-produce the series with Gatti with Ben Berkowitz and Max Berkowitz as executive producers.

The Happy Broadcast uses simple child-like imagery to spread positivity and educate a wide-audience on science-based news stories. In less than a year, The Happy Broadcast’s instagram channel has amassed nearly half a million dedicated followers.

Related Story Berkowitz Brothers Developing Limited Series Based On Life Of Danish Explorer Peter Freuchen

“For the same reason Mauro created The Happy Broadcast platform, my brother and I were fed up with all of the negative stories filling our news feeds,” said Ben Berkowitz. “So we decided to take charge during this time of uncertainty and create a show that will not only inform, but inspire and add a sense of warmth and happiness to people’s homes from all around the world. Mauro is a brilliant creative filled with a child-like light, and we could not be more proud to help him and all of his hard work touch millions of lives.”

“My goal is to use my art to spread positivity,” added Gatti. “I have created something as an anti-venom to the negativity and darkness that pervades our media. My only wish is that my work is able to spread positive news from around the world and bring happiness, so in turn, you too can spread some good news!”

Gatti earned an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for Netflix’s Ask The Storybots. He is also the VP of Creative at the digital entertainment studio JibJab.

NAB is currently developing a fantasy adventure series with the creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola and the producers of Oscar-nominated Anomalisa and Rick and Morty, Starburns Industries.

The Berkowitz Brothers and NAB are managed by Octagon, the global entertainment representation arm of the Interpublic Group of Companies, and legal by Fox Rothschild LLP.