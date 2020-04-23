Italian Fest Bergamo Film Meeting Postpones 38th Edition Indefinitely

Italian Film Festival Bergamo Film Meeting, which was set to run May 23-31, has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said they had been “left with no other choice than to wait for the situation to turn for the better” in a notice to press today.

The event, which screened 178 films last year and was set to launch a new industry section in 2020, was originally scheduled to take place in March, but moved to revised dates in May due to ongoing cinema closures and restrictions on public gatherings. It now says that it must delay again until an unspecified new date.

“We are also waiting to hear the decisions that our supporting institutions will make to safeguard the future of Bergamo Film Meeting, to allow us to overcome this challenging year, which we hope we’ll soon be able to consider a transition,” today’s statement read. “Many other festivals in Italy and the rest of Europe are in the same predicament. The entire audio-visual sector – which consists in businesses, cultural organizations and hundreds of thousands of workers – is paying a very steep price for the emergency.”

Italy has been particularly badly hit by the pandemic, recording more than 180,000 positive cases and 25,085 deaths – the death toll is the highest in Europe.