BBC Two Orders Peter Sellers Documentary ‘A State Of Comic Ecstasy’

BBC Two has commissioned blue-chip documentary producer Brook Lapping to make a 75-minute documentary on Pink Panther star Peter Sellers.

Peter Sellers: A State Of Comic Ecstasy (working title) will be broadcast to mark the 40th anniversary of the British comic actor’s death this summer, and will explore his talent and complex personal life.

It will feature an exclusive interview with Britt Ekland, Sellers’ second wife and the star of movies including The Man With The Golden Gun, as well as contributions from the likes of Michael Palin and Steve Coogan.

BBC Arts director Mark Bell said: “Peter Sellers had a profound impact on film and comedy, a genius as a performer but a mercurial personality; this in-depth look offers many revealing insights into his life and times, and I hope will offer an engaging diversion for people in lockdown.”

A State Of Comic Ecstasy will be executive produced by Greg Sanderson for Brook Lapping. John O’Rourke is the producer/director.