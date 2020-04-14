BBC Studios To Make ITV Documentary ‘Our Queen At War’

ITV has commissioned BBC Studios to make a 60-minute film on Queen Elizabeth II’s experience of World War II.

Our Queen At War will delve into rare archive material and feature expert interviews as it explores how the Queen came of age during what she called “the terrible and glorious years of World War Two.”

Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne seven years after World War II in 1952, but was prepared for the position as conflict raged. It was during this time she made her first broadcast to the nation with her sister Princess Margaret.

The Queen alluded to this 1940 broadcast in her recent address on the coronavirus crisis. She said: “We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones.”

Our Queen At War was commissioned by Tom Giles, ITV’s controller of current affairs. Chris Granlund is the executive producer, while Christopher Bruce is the producer/director.

Granlund said: “Our Queen At War with its perceptive interviews and extraordinary archive material – much of it in colour – promises to offer a fascinating insight into HRH The Queen’s life during those influential war years and during such an important chapter of the UK’s history.”

It is BBC Studios’ second ITV commission after it made Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall last year.