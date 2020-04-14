Awesomeness Co-Head Rebecca Glashow Joins BBC Studios As President Of Americas, Replacing Ann Sarnoff

BBC Studios has hired Awesomeness Co-Head Rebecca Glashow as its President of Americas – a replacement for Ann Sarnoff after she joined Warner Bros.

Glashow joins the British producer and distributor in June and will lead the company’s distribution activities in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Based in New York, she will report to Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution, BBC Studios and will work closely with Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production and Formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces shows including Dancing with the Stars and Nat Geo’s Life Below Zero franchise.

Her appointment comes after Sarnoff was named Chair and CEO of Warner Bros last summer.

She was most recently Co-Head of Viacom’s Gen Z brand Awesomeness, where she led all business operations and revenue including sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production. Prior to her role as Co-Head, Glashow was the Chief Strategy and Distribution Officer.

She joined Awesomeness from Discovery, where she was Senior Vice President, Digital Distribution & Partnerships. Before that, she was Director, Video-on-Demand and Interactive Television, Content Acquisitions for Comcast Cable Communications.

“Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region,” said Dempsey.

“Like many, I have long admired the BBC for their unparalleled dedication in bringing some of the most incredible story-telling to audiences around the world,” added Glashow. “So, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to lead BBC Studios’ diversified businesses for the Americas – and can’t wait to get started.”