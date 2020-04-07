‘Battlestar Galactica’ & ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ April Marathons Set On Syfy

Running out of bingeable material during the coronavirus quarantine? Syfy is offering full-series marathons of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess during the month of April, with Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless as hosts.

Hosted by Lawless, all six seasons (134 episodes) of Xena will air on Syfy every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning April 16. Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by Syfy Fangrrls, and will also feature special surprise guest appearances.

All four seasons (76 episodes) of Battlestar Galactica, including the two-part miniseries and movies Razor and The Plan, will air in a nonstop 3-day marathon beginning Monday, April 20 at 12 AM ET through Thursday, April 23 at 9 AM ET. Helfer will host the entire marathon, presented by Syfy Wire, which also includes surprise guest appearances.

Both series are immediately available to stream via Syfy.com and NBCU’s OneApp.

Syfy Wire’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast, hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin also is available via Syfy.com and major podcast platforms. The podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion, with Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more, and a live-reading of the pilot episode, “33”.